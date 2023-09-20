4 firefighters heading home after battling B.C. wildfires die in vehicle crash in Canada

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Four firefighters travelling home after battling British Columbia’s wildfires have died in a road crash. British Columbia Premier David Eby and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston say the firefighters died in a motor vehicle accident near Cache Creek in the British Columbia’s Interior. Canada has had a record wildfire season. The statement says their hearts are broken by the news of the deaths of the contracted workers in what has been an immensely difficult wildfire season. The deaths bring to six the number of firefighters who have died this wildfire season in the province.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.