Wisconsin redistricting fight focuses on the recusal of a key justice as impeachment threat lingers
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who drew legislative electoral maps are making new arguments in calling for a key liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice to recuse from a case about whether to keep the maps. This is despite the dismissal of complaints against Justice Janet Protasiewicz related to comments she made about redistricting. Democratic allies are asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to throw out the Republican maps. They also counter in court filings that the judicial commission’s actions are further proof that Protasiewicz can legally hear the case. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has threatened to impeach Protasiewicz if she doesn’t recuse herself from the redistricting cases.