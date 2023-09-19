Wisconsin redistricting fight focuses on the recusal of a key justice as impeachment threat lingers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who drew legislative electoral maps are making new arguments in calling for a key liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice to recuse from a case about whether to keep the maps. This is despite the dismissal of complaints against Justice Janet Protasiewicz related to comments she made about redistricting. Democratic allies are asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to throw out the Republican maps. They also counter in court filings that the judicial commission’s actions are further proof that Protasiewicz can legally hear the case. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has threatened to impeach Protasiewicz if she doesn’t recuse herself from the redistricting cases.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.