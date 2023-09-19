US issues more sanctions over Iran drone program after nation’s president denies supplying Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed sanctions on seven people and four companies in China, Russia and Turkey who officials allege are connected with the development of Iran’s drone program. Tuesday’s sanctions come after Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday denied his country had sent drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran remain high, despite the release of five American detainees from Iran this week in exchange for the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

