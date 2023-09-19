Ukraine complains to WTO about Hungary, Poland and Slovakia banning its farm products

GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine is filing a complaint at the World Trade Organization against Hungary, Poland and Slovakia after they banned grain and other food products coming from the war-torn country. The move announced Tuesday by the Ukrainian prime minister lays bare a widening rift with the three European Union members. The bloc has been a pivotal backer of Kyiv as it works to fight off Russia’s invasion. In a break with the wider EU, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have announced bans on grain and other food from Ukraine, a major agricultural supplier to parts of the world where people are going hungry. Farmers in eastern Europe say the imports hurt growers by lowering local prices.

By JAMEY KEATEN and ILLIA NOVIKOV Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.