Tornado kills 5 people in eastern China

BEIJING (AP) — A tornado has killed five people and seriously injured four others in eastern China. State broadcaster CCTV said the tornado hit parts of Suqian city in Jiangsu province about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday. It destroyed 137 homes and damaged crop land and pig farms. Videos posted online showed cars that had been tossed about, including at least one flipped onto its side, and debris swirling in the air above a building. CCTV said that power and road service had been restored in the area. Tornadoes are rare in China but have caused deaths in Jiangsu province in the last two years.

