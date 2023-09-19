TikTok is launching new tool that will help creators label AI content on the app

TikTok said on Tuesday it will begin launching a new tool that will help creators label their AI-generated content. TikTok said in a news release that the tool will help creators easily comply with the company’s existing AI policy, which requires all manipulated content that shows realistic scenes to be labeled in a way that indicates they’re fake or altered. The company also said it will begin testing an “AI-generated” label this week that will eventually apply to content it detects to been edited or created by AI. It will also rename effects on the app that have AI to explicitly include “AI” in their name and corresponding label.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.