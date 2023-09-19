Strategic border crossing reopens allowing UN aid to reach rebel-held northwest Syria

BAB Al-HAWA, Syria (AP) — A United Nations aid convoy has reached rebel-held northwest Syria after a vital border crossing from Turkey reopened following an agreement with the Syrian government. The 17-truck convoy carrying among other things, medicine, food supplements, stationery supplies and medical equipment crossed through the strategic border crossing of Bab al-Hawa Tuesday afternoon. The crossing has been previously used to deliver 85% of aid to Syria’s Idlib province, where the majority of its 4.1 million residents live in poverty. The U.N. has been exclusively using two northern crossings to deliver aid to rebel-controlled areas since July 9, making it extremely challenging because of poor infrastructure and route length.

