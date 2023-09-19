Some Virginia Democrats say livestreamed sex acts a distraction from election’s real stakes

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More Virginia Democrats are beginning to cast the controversy surrounding a legislative candidate who livestreamed herself performing sex acts as a distraction from the stakes of this fall’s elections. But they are stopping short of fully endorsing Susanna Gibson’s continued campaign. Many Democrats have been silent in the week since news outlets reported that Gibson had sex with her husband in live videos posted on a pornographic website and asked viewers to pay them money in return for carrying out specific sex acts. House Democratic Leader Don Scott says he’s solely focused on regaining a majority in the chamber. Gibson’s campaign didn’t respond to an interview request and a request for comment. She’s previously condemned the disclosure of the videos.

