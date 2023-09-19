Several security forces killed in an ambush by gunmen in Nigeria’s southeast

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria say several members of a security patrol have been killed in an ambush by gunmen in the country’s southeastern region. The gunmen ambushed a team of various Nigerian security agencies as they patrolled a remote community in Imo state’s Ehime Mbano district where such attacks typically are blamed on separatist militants. Police say they are investigating Tuesday’s attack and cannot yet confirm the exact number of security forces killed. The ambush happened a day after the Nigerian army said its troops killed three members of the separatist group during a clash in another part of the troubled region.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.