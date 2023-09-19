Prince William, billionaires Gates and Bloomberg say innovation provides climate hope

NEW YORK (AP) — Britain’s Prince William and wealthy entrepreneurs Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg promise hope to a warming world. A summit on innovation was designed to spur optimism amid the hottest summer on record, deadly extreme weather and rising carbon pollution levels. The trio of billionaires are promoting finalists for William’s third annual Earthshot Prize that offers five awards of $1.2 million to companies and groups that come up with new ways to save the planet. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also promoted her agency’s new guidelines for companies that promote net zero investing and financing.

By SETH BORENSTEIN and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.