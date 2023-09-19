Prime-time viewing: Colorado-Colorado State draws a late-night record 9.3 million viewers for ESPN
By The Associated Press
Colorado’s double-overtime victory against Colorado State, which ended in the early hours of Sunday morning in most of the country, drew 9.3 million viewers. That makes it the most watched late-night college football game ever on ESPN, the network says. Coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado team did not kick off until after 10 p.m. ET, and did not secure the victory until about 2:30 a.m. ET. Still, it was ESPN’s fifth most watched regular-season game ever on the network for any time slot.