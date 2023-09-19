Prime-time viewing: Colorado-Colorado State draws a late-night record 9.3 million viewers for ESPN

Colorado’s double-overtime victory against Colorado State, which ended in the early hours of Sunday morning in most of the country, drew 9.3 million viewers. That makes it the most watched late-night college football game ever on ESPN, the network says. Coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado team did not kick off until after 10 p.m. ET, and did not secure the victory until about 2:30 a.m. ET. Still, it was ESPN’s fifth most watched regular-season game ever on the network for any time slot.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.