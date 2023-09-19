Polish police briefly detain lawmaker who interrupted prime minister’s speech

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police have briefly detained an opposition Polish lawmaker in violation of her parliamentary immunity after she interrupted a campaign speech by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Critics of Morawiecki’s right-wing government denounced the behavior of police, calling it an example of the deterioration of rule of law. The lawmaker, Kinga Gajewska, was using a megaphone to interrupt a speech by Morawiecki in Otwock, a town near Warsaw. The broadcaster TVN24 reported that opposition politicians were holding a rally near one by Morawiecki. Gajewska used her megaphone to address listeners with information about an alleged visa scandal involving some consular workers who are reported to have taken bribes in return for giving visas to Africans and Asians.

