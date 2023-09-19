Minnesota professor dismissed over showing Islamic art can proceed with lawsuit, judge rules
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An art professor can proceed with her lawsuit against a private Minnesota university that fired her for showing early Islamic art to at least one Muslim student in a class. A federal judge ruled that Erika López Prater’s lawsuit against Hamline University can proceed, but solely on the basis of religious discrimination. López Prater’s attorney has argued that the school would have treated her differently if she were Muslim. The Star Tribune of Minneapolis reports the judge dismissed several other claims in López Prater’s lawsuit. She had also claimed defamation, retaliation, and other wrongdoing. Hamline University has apologized for calling López Prater “Islamophobic,” but seeks to dismiss the case.