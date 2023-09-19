Mexican railway operator halts trains because so many migrants are climbing aboard and getting hurt

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican railway operator has announced it is suspending train runs in the northern part of the country because so many migrants are climbing aboard freight cars and getting hurt in the process. The Ferromex railway said Tuesday that it has temporarily ordered a halt to 60 trains. The company said in a statement that “in recent days, there have been about a half-dozen regrettable cases of injuries or deaths” among migrants hopping freight cars. The company, part of Grupo Mexico, said some even hopped on moving freight cars with children “despite the grave danger that represents.” It comes as migrants are increasingly desperate to reach the U.S. border.

