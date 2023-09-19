London police force says it will take years to root out bad cops

LONDON (AP) — London’s police force says that over 1,000 officers are currently suspended or on restricted duties as the department steps up efforts to root out bad cops following a scathing report that found it was institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynistic. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy says it will take years for the Metropolitan Police Service to get rid of officers who have breached standards or weren’t properly vetted before they were hired. About 60 officers are facing disciplinary hearings each month. The figures were released a year after Commissioner Mark Rowley took over leadership of the Met, pledging to reform a force that had been rocked by a series of scandals, including the arrest of a serving officer for the kidnap and murder of a young woman.

