Israel shuts down main crossing with Gaza after outbreak of border violence

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has barred entry to thousands of Palestinian laborers from the Gaza Strip following an eruption of violent protests that have escalated tensions along the volatile border. The string of protests — disrupting weeks of calm at the border fence — come during a sensitive holiday season in Israel that began with the Jewish new year last week and continues through Sukkot next week. Over the last week, dozens of Palestinians — burning tires and hurling explosive devices at Israeli soldiers — have streamed toward the fence separating Israel from the impoverished enclave. The closure has hurt thousands of workers dependent on jobs inside Israel. But Israel says the crossing won’t be reopened unless the situation is calm.

