Hurricane Nigel gains strength over the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) — The National Weather Service says Hurricane Nigel is gaining strength over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to intensify. The weather service said Tuesday that Nigel has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. The system was centered about 630 miles east of Bermuda. The island territory might see swells from Nigel that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect. Forecasters say Nigel could strengthen early Wednesday. However, it is expected to weaken on Thursday and Friday.

