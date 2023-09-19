Former Belarusian operative under Lukashenko goes on Swiss trial over enforced disappearances

GENEVA (AP) — A former member of Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko’s special security forces is going on trial in Switzerland over the enforced disappearances of political opponents in the late 1990s. The case is being seen as a landmark of international justice. Yuri Harauski, a former member of a military unit known as SOBR, exited a tinted-window van wearing a hood as he entered the courthouse in the northern city of St. Gallen. Activists say the two-day trial marks a pivotal moment in international justice that could trigger prosecutions abroad of other Belarusian officials — including potentially Lukashenko.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.