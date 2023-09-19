Census Bureau wants to test asking about sexual orientation and gender identity on biggest survey

The U.S. Census Bureau is asking the Biden administration for permission to test questions about sexual orientation and gender identity for people age 15 and above on its most comprehensive annual survey of life in the country. The statistical agency publicized the request in a Federal Register notice on Tuesday. The bureau wants to test the wording, response categories and placement of gender identity and sexual orientation queries on the questionnaires for the American Community Survey. The survey collects data from 3.5 million households. It covers a wide range of topics, from family life, income, education levels and employment to commuting times, internet access, disabilities and military service.

