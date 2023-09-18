‘Stop it!’ UN’s nuclear chief pushes Iran to end block on international inspectors
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. nuclear chief says he asked to meet Iran’s president on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting, His goal is to reverse Tehran’s ban on many of the agency’s inspectors. Rafael Grossi also stressed that Iran’s removal of the agency’s cameras and monitors make it impossible to give assurances about the country’s nuclear program. In a wide-ranging AP interview, he also warned that escalating fighting is increasing the danger of a nuclear accident at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine. Grossi said he is seeking to re-establish a dialogue with North Korea.