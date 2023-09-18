Republican Derrick Anderson to run for Democratic-controlled Virginia US House seat

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Army combat veteran is getting into the race to represent Virginia’s battleground 7th Congressional District, a seat that could be key to determining party control of the U.S. House next year. Former special forces Green Beret Derrick Anderson announced plans to seek the GOP nomination on Monday. Anderson also ran in 2022, finishing in second in the Republican primary. The 7th District has been represented since 2018 by Democrat Abigail Spanberger. Speculation has swirled for months that Spanberger might not seek reelection and instead focus on a potential run for Virginia governor in 2025. Her spokesman declined comment. Several other Republicans and an independent are already in the race.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.