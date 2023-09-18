Report on racism against Roma and Sinti in Germany shows widespread discrimination

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s leading Roma and Sinti group has presented its first report on discrimination and racism against the minority community. It warned that increasing nationalism and right-wing extremism is contributing to violence against Germany’s minorities. The Central Council of German Sinti and Roma said that of the 621 incidents recorded, most were cases of discrimination and “verbal stereotyping.” But there were also 11 cases of threats, 17 attacks and one case of “extreme violence.” Roma who have fled the war in Ukraine were disproportionally affected by the discrimination, the report says. Roma and Sinti are recognized minorities in Germany. Around 60,000 Sinti and 10,000 Roma live in Germany, according to Germany’s Federal Agency for Civil Education.

