Kim Petras surprise releases previously shelved debut album ‘Problematique’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Petras fans, the wait is over — the Grammy-winning pop star has surprise released her previously shelved and partially leaked debut album, “Problematique.” The album dropped Monday. Petras tells The Associated Press she was heartbroken when the music was partially leaked and eventually scrapped, but she wanted to include some of the songs on her upcoming world tour. Once she decided that, she says she realized the songs should get an official release. The 10-track “Problematique” includes the songs the funk-y “Born Again,” to the smooth retro-pop of “Dirty Things” and the playfully materialistic “All She Wants,” featuring Paris Hilton. Petras will kick off her “Feed the Beast” tour, on September 27 in Austin, Texas.

