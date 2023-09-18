Hunter Biden has gone on the offensive against Republicans. That could be tricky for the president.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has gone on the offensive against his Republican critics. He’s arguing in a new lawsuit against the IRS that although he is the son of the president of the United States, he shouldn’t be treated differently than any other American. The lawsuit is only the latest in a series of counterpunches by the president’s son. But while his lawyers might think that an aggressive approach is the best legal strategy for Hunter Biden, that might not be what’s best for his father as he seeks reelection and tries to keep the public focused on his policy achievements.

By COLLEEN LONG and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.