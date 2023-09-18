German ambassador’s attendance at Israeli court hearing ignites diplomatic spat

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli government has complained to Germany after the German ambassador attended a high-profile Supreme Court hearing last week looking at the legality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul. An Israeli diplomatic official confirmed Monday that the complaint had been relayed through Israel’s embassy in Berlin. The incident has sparked a rare diplomatic spat between the two allies, with German leaders defending the actions of Ambassador Steffen Seibert last week. Seibert posted a video on social media from Israel’s Supreme Court, saying “something important is happening here for Israeli democracy.” He spoke shortly before the court began proceedings in the first legal challenge to Netanyahu’s overhaul plan.

