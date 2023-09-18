Former Missouri police officer who shot into car gets probation after guilty plea

CLATYON, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri police officer has been sentenced to five years of probation for shooting into a fleeing vehicle several times and wounding the driver. Matthew Schanz pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and was sentenced Monday. As part of the plea agreement, Schanz must surrender his state law enforcement certification until his probation ends. Schanz and Christopher Gage were officers in Velda City, a St. Louis suburb. In February 2020, they stopped a driver for having expired temporary tags. Prosecutors say the driver drove off when officers found marijuana. The 37-year-old driver crashed after being shot. He has recovered. Gage pleaded guilty last year to unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to three years of probation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.