Bears raid a Krispy Kreme doughnut van making deliveries on an Alaska military base

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — Two bears have raided a Krispy Kreme doughnut van that was stopped outside a convenience store on an Alaska military base. The van’s driver usually left his doors open when he stopped at the store to make deliveries. But this time a sow and one of her cubs that loiter nearby sauntered inside. The manager of the convenience store says the bears probably stayed inside for about 20 minutes last Tuesday morning. They ignored efforts to shoo them off. Shelly Deano says when the bears couldn’t be roused, security at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was called and sounded sirens. The bears eventually came out and disappeared into the woods.

