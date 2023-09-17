UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has made CEO pay a central part of their argument for a big worker wage increase. UAW President Shawn Fain has repeatedly said that because Detroit’s three automakers raised CEO pay by 40% over the past four years, workers should get similar raises. Fain’s focus on CEO pay is part of a growing trend of labor unions citing the wealth gap between workers and the top bosses to bolster demand for better pay and working conditions. A detailed look at the CEO pay packages General Motors, Ford and Stellantis shows a more complicated picture. The UAW’s claim overstates the figure by some measures and understates it by others.

