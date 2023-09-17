Turkey’s President Erdogan and Elon Musk discuss establishing a Tesla car factory in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Elon Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, to establish a factory in Turkey. During a meeting in New York, where Erdogan is attending the U.N. General Assembly, the two also discussed potential cooperation between Musk’s space exploration firm SpaceX and Turkey’s space program, Erdogan’s office said Monday. The statement said Erdogan told Musk that Turkey would welcome cooperation on artificial intelligence and Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service. Musk said SpaceX wanted to secure the necessary licence to offer Starlink in Turkey.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.