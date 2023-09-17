Search on for a missing Marine Corps fighter jet in South Carolina after pilot safely ejects

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A Marine Corps pilot safely ejected from a fighter jet over South Carolina and the search for his missing aircraft was focused on two lakes near North Charleston. Military officials say the pilot parachuted safely into a North Charleston neighborhood Sunday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. The pilot’s name has not been released. A search for the missing F-35 was focused on Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, which are north of North Charleston. A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter joined the search. The pilot of a second F-35 returned safely to Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina.

