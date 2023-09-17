Judge to hold hearing on ex-DOJ official’s request to move Georgia election case to federal court

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge who rejected efforts by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his charges in the Georgia election subversion case to federal court is set to hear arguments from former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on the same issue. Clark and Meadows are accused along with former President Donald Trump and 16 others of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory. Clark has sought to move his case to federal court by invoking his status as a federal official at the time of the acts outlined in the indictment. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones will preside over Monday’s hearing.

