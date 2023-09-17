First two cargo ships arrive in Ukrainian port after Russia’s exit from grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two cargo ships have arrived in one of Ukraine’s ports this weekend, using a temporary Black Sea corridor established by the government. They’re the first since Russia’s withdrawal from a wartime agreement designed to ensure safe grain exports from the invaded country’s ports. According to an online statement by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, two Palau-flagged bulk carriers docked Saturday at the sea port of Chornomorsk in the southern Odesa region. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said in an online statement Saturday that the two ships will be delivering some 20,000 tons of wheat to countries in Africa and Asia.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.