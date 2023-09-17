Dozens are injured at an Eritrean event in Germany, including 26 police officers

BERLIN (AP) — German police say dozens of people including at least 26 officers were injured during unrest at an Eritrean cultural festival in the southwestern city of Stuttgart. Shortly before the event was set to begin on Saturday afternoon, around 200 protesters gathered outside and began throwing stones, bottles, and other items at police officers and event participants. Police said six of the 26 injured officers were treated in a hospital for their injuries. Four participants of the cultural event and two protesters were also injured. Saturday’s protests were the latest in a string of unrest surrounding Eritrean cultural events in Germany and elsewhere.

