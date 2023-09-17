Dominican Republic’s president stands resolute on his closing of all borders with Haiti

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The president of the Dominican Republic is defending his decision to close air, sea and land traffic with neighboring Haiti in a dispute over construction of a canal targeting a river that runs through both countries. President Luis Abinader said in a televised speech Sunday that the border closures will remain in place until construction is halted on the canal, which seeks to use water from the Massacre River to alleviate a drought in Haiti’s Maribaroux plain. He says the canal will affect Dominican farmers and the environment. Abinader’s administration also has stopped issuing visas to Haitians.

