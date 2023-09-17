Balmain designer says robbers made off with 50 items for his upcoming Paris Fashion Week show

PARIS (AP) — Balmain artistic director Olivier Rousteing says robbers have made off with more than 50 pieces of the new collection that his Paris label intends to show at Fashion Week this month. Posting overnight Sunday on Instagram, Rousteing said a group of people hijacked his delivery driver on the way from an airport to Balmain’s Paris headquarters. He said they made off with the last pieces he’d been expecting for the Sept. 27 womenswear show — more than 50 items in all. Rousteing said the driver is safe and that he and his team will work furiously to replace the stolen items.

