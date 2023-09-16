Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a controversial South African political figure, laid to rest

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a controversial South African politician and traditional minister of the Zulu nation, has been laid to rest after dying at the age of 95 this week. President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a eulogy Saturday at Buthelezi’s funeral in Ulundi in the KwaZulu-Natal province, where Buthelezi had been living. He praised him for his work as a lawmaker and commitment to eventually participate in South Africa’s peaceful transition to a democratic state. Mourners including leaders of rival political parties, government officials, the clergy and community members gathered to pay their last respects to a man who continues to divide opinion in South Africa.

