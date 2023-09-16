London police arrest 25-year-old who allegedly climbed over and entered stables at Buckingham Palace

LONDON (AP) — London police have arrested a 25-year-old man after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace. The Metropolitan Police says the man was detained at 1:25 a.m Saturday for trespassing on a protected site. He was taken to a police station, where he remained by late morning. Police say officers found the man outside the royal stables following a search of the area. Police say he didn’t enter enter the palace or its gardens at any time.

