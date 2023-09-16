Libya probes the collapse of two dams after flooding devastated an eastern city, killing over 11,000

DERNA, Libya (AP) — Libya’s top prosecutor says he has opened an investigation into the collapse of two dams that caused a devastating flood in a coastal city. Rescue teams were still searching for bodies in Derna on Saturday, nearly a week after the deluge killed more than 11,000 people. Heavy rains caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding across eastern Libya. The floods overwhelmed two dams, sending a wall of water several meters (yards) high through the center of Derna, destroying entire neighborhoods and sweeping people out to sea. The Libyan Red Crescent says more than 10,000 people are still missing. Searchers are digging through drifts of mud and hollowed-out buildings, looking for bodies and possible survivors.

By SAMY MAGDY and YOUSEF MOURAD The Associated Press

