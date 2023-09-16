Egyptian court gives a government critic a 6-month sentence in a case condemned by rights groups

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has sentenced a fierce government critic to six months in prison over charges that stemmed from an online spat with a former minister. Hisham Kassem is a leading official with a coalition of mostly liberal parties called the Free Current. He was convicted of slander, defamation and verbally assaulting a police officer. Saturday’s verdict is subject to an appeal before a higher court. The case has drawn global attention and condemnation from rights groups. The government has been trying to whitewash its image ahead of the 2024 elections, but Kassem’s and other activists’ arrests are a blow to the 18-month effort.

