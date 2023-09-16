Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three UK news organizations
By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Three British news organizations are reporting that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame. Brand denied the allegations and said that all of his relationships have been consensual. The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4’s “Dispatches” said Saturday that one woman alleged she had been raped, while three others accused him of sexual assault. One of the women also said he had been physically and emotionally abusive.