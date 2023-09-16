Activists in Europe mark the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody in Iran

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in central London on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman died in police custody last year on Sept. 16, 2022. Her death sparked worldwide protests against Iran’s conservative Islamic theocracy. The crowds held her portrait and rallied around the memory of a young woman who died after she was arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s mandatory headscarf law. Similar protests took place in Rome and Berlin. Authorities in Iran sought to prevent the anniversary from reigniting the protests that gripped the country last year.

