Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at ‘Beetlejuice’ show before she was ejected

DENVER (AP) — Surveillance video from a Denver theater appears to show Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping during a “Beetlejuice” musical play. That’s the one thing she denied doing while acknowledging this week that she had been kicked out for being disruptive. Boebert and another guest were escorted from the play Sunday after audience members accused two guests of vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance. Boebert’s campaign manager confirmed her ejection but denied the allegations of vaping. Boebert is running for reelection in a western Colorado congressional district. She has built a national profile with a combative style that has grabbed media headlines.

By JESSE BEDAYN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

