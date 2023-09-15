The Taliban have detained 18 staff, including a foreigner, from an Afghanistan-based NGO, it says

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghanistan-based nongovernmental organization says the Taliban have detained 18 of its staffers, including a foreigner, from the NGO’s offices in a central province. The International Assistance Mission said on Friday that the arrests happened earlier this month in Ghor province and that the detained staffers were taken to Kabul. NGOs have come under greater scrutiny since the Taliban seized control of the country two years ago. They have introduced harsh measures, including banning Afghan women from education beyond sixth grade and barring them from public life and work, including from working for NGOs. A U.S. watchdog reported earlier this year that the Taliban are harassing NGOs operating in the country.

