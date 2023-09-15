Thailand’s opposition Move Forward party to pick new leader as its embattled chief steps down
BANGKOK (AP) — The head of the Move Forward party, which finished first in Thailand’s general election in May but was denied power by Parliament, has announced his resignation as its chief so the party can appoint a new member to serve as Parliament’s opposition leader. The leader of the opposition must be an elected lawmaker and a leader of a political party. Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward’s 43-year-old leader, is currently suspended from his duties as a member of Parliament pending a court ruling on whether he violated election law. Pita said on social media on Friday that he cannot perform his lawmaker’s duties in the foreseeable future.