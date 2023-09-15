Texas AG Ken Paxton returns for closing arguments as his impeachment trial races toward a verdict

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has returned to his impeachment trial as the historic proceedings race toward a verdict. A bipartisan group of impeachment managers from the Texas House made a final appeal Friday to jury of senators to convict and remove the embattled Republican over accusations of corruption. The case will soon go to the jury of 30 senators. Most are Republicans like him and have listened to more than a week of testimony. Much of the testimony came from a group of Paxton’s former aides, some of whom reported him to the FBI. It will take 21 of the 30 voting senators to convict Paxton.

By PAUL J. WEBER, JIM VERTUNO and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

