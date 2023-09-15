Rubiales arrives at Spanish court to be questioned for kissing a player at Women’s World Cup

MADRID (AP) — The former president of the Spanish soccer federation has arrived at court in Madrid to give testimony to a Spanish judge investigating his kissing a player on the lips at the Women’s World Cup. Judge Francisco de Jorge earlier this week ordered Luis Rubiales to answer questions at Spain’s National Court. Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Australia. He said she had consented to the kiss. Hermoso has denied that repeatedly. Spanish state prosecutors formally accused Rubiales last week of sexual assault and an act of coercion.

By ALICIA LEÓN and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

