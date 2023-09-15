Poland shaken by reports consular officials took bribes to help migrants enter Europe and US

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s conservative governing party was hoping to make migration a key campaign theme ahead of the country’s Oct. 15 parliamentary elections. But not like this. The Law and Justice party is being rocked by reports that Polish consulates issued visas in Africa and Asia in exchange for bribes, opening the door for migrants to enter the European Union. Some used Europe as a launching pad to enter the United States, according to reports in Polish media. The scandal is growing ahead of election day, pushing Law and Justice into damage control mode. It has been the frontrunner, and it is not clear if the scandal has dented its support.

