North Korean leader to visit Russia’s Pacific fleet as he continues trip focused on arms cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is going to Russia’s far eastern port city of Vladivostok to see that country’s Pacific fleet. Kim’s official media back home says he was “deeply impressed” after touring a factory producing Russia’s most advanced warplanes Friday. Kim’s trip to Russia, highlighted by a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, has sparked Western concerns about an arms alliance in which North Korean munitions fuel Putin’s war in Ukraine and Russian technologies advance the threat posed by Kim’s military nuclear program.

By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.