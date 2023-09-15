Laos deports human rights lawyer who was fleeing state pressure back to China

BEIJING (AP) — A human rights lawyer who was arrested in Laos has been deported back to China despite pleas from rights groups and United Nations experts for his release. Lu Siwei was stripped of his legal license for taking on sensitive cases, and was fleeing China when he was arrested in Laos over the summer. According to Lu’s attorney, officials at the prison where Lu was held said Chinese police took Lu back to China earlier this week. Activists fear Lu may face imprisonment and torture back in China.

