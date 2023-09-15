Guatemala’s president-elect says he’s ready to call people onto the streets

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s President-elect Bernardo Arévalo says he plans to call people into the streets next week to protest efforts to derail his presidency before he can take office. In an interview with The Associated Press, Arévalo says he has tried to stop those who want to keep him from power. Arévalo has tried with his own legal maneuvers. But now, he says, it’s necessary that the people come out to the streets to support him in that fight.

